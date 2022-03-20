StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.96.
