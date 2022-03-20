StockNews.com Downgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Monro stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Monro by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,471,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Monro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,051,000 after acquiring an additional 119,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Monro by 1,997.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

