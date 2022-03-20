StockNews.com Downgrades Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRI. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NYSE CRI opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39. Carter’s has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,745,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after purchasing an additional 613,663 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Carter’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

