StockNews.com Downgrades 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Sell

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. 51job has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. Equities research analysts expect that 51job will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

