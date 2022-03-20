StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

