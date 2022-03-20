Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 17,667 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical volume of 1,347 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,317,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 195,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in VEON by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 2,290,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VEON by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

VEON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

