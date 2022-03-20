Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$5.80

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.68.

CPPMF stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $599.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

