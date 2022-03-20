Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Parsons from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 68.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

