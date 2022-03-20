stETH Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.50 or 0.06976400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.60 or 0.99706965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041590 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

