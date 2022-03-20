Sterling Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.27. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.34 and a 12 month high of $482.15.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

