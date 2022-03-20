Sterling Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,622,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

