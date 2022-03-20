Sterling Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,866,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

