Sterling Investment Management Inc. Acquires 178,866 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 183.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,866 shares during the period. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of MJ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,461. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

