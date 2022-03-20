Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SRCL opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

