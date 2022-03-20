Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

