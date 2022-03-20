State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 360 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of StoneX Group worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $75.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $173,794 and sold 12,899 shares valued at $943,279. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.