State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 115 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Boston Beer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM opened at $401.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.92 and a beta of 0.83. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.74 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

