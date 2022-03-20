State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $712,000 Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,050,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.89.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

AMC Networks Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.