State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of CEVA worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $932.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4,021.00, a PEG ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

