StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRT. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StarTek in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NYSE SRT opened at $4.40 on Thursday. StarTek has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 million, a PE ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

