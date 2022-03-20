Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 100,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 19,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.43 million and a P/E ratio of 26.25.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

