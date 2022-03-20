Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 100,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 19,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.43 million and a P/E ratio of 26.25.
About Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM)
