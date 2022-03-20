Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 52.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $151.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

