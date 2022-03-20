Stably USD Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002379 BTC on popular exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $478,899.88 and $50,062.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,439,110 coins and its circulating supply is 488,770 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

