St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,610

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,610 ($20.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.09) to GBX 1,765 ($22.95) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,600 ($20.81) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,718.75.

STJPF opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

