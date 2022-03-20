Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
