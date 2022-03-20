Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 437,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,413. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. On average, analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

