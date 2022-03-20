Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. 2,378,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,913. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

