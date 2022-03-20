Spring Capital Management LLC Takes $7.11 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,000. Brown & Brown accounts for 5.6% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 232.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $300,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

