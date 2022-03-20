Spring Capital Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Natixis increased its stake in Fastenal by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Fastenal by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

