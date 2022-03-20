Spring Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Chevron accounts for about 3.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

