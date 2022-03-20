Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives $300.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Thursday.

Spirent Communications stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

