Spire Wealth Management Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.50.

NYSE MTN opened at $272.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.56. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.92%.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.