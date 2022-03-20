Spire Wealth Management Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $223,492,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after buying an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after buying an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. TheStreet cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $144.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.01. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.82 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.