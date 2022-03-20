Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

WGO opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

