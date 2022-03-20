Spire Wealth Management Buys 608 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,758,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,443,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.