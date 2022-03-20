SPINDLE Reaches Market Cap of $425,886.21 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $425,886.21 and approximately $580.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,901.68 or 0.99920715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.00243785 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00278930 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00127939 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00030427 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

