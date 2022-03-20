SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $77.29 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

