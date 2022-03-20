Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWX. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

