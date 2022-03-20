Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 97,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 81,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.