Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker stock opened at $267.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.