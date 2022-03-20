Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $249.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

