SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.
SOPH stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
