SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SOPH stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

SOPHiA Genetics ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

