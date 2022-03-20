Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Shares of SOTK opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOTK. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $61,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $213,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

