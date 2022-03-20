SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $303.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.
Shares of SEDG opened at $312.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.25 and its 200-day moving average is $290.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.