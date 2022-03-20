SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $303.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Shares of SEDG opened at $312.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.25 and its 200-day moving average is $290.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

