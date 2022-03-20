SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $312.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

