Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMAR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.24.

NYSE SMAR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

