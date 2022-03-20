SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.95 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SM Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SM Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

