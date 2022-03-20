SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SLM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in SLM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SLM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,293,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

