Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 2,183.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,281,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 898,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,821,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,903,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,700,730. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

