Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $80.15 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.52.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

