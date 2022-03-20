Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.
Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $80.15 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.52.
In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
